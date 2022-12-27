Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Indiana

Current Records: Atlanta 17-16; Indiana 17-17

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks since May 6 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Pacers are getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.18 points per game.

On Monday, Indiana got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the New Orleans Pelicans an easy 113-93 win. Indiana was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 57-38. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (15 points) and center Myles Turner (14 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Hawks made easy work of the Detroit Pistons this past Friday and carried off a 130-105 victory. The score was close at the half, but Atlanta pulled away in the second half with 70 points. Their point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 dimes.

The Pacers are now 17-17 while Atlanta sits at 17-16. Atlanta is 6-10 after wins this season, and Indiana is 10-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.76

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.