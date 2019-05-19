Pelicans reportedly hire Trajan Langdon as their new GM, and he'll be thrown right into the Anthony Davis fire
The good news is Langdon also inherits the No. 1 overall pick, which is sure to be Zion Williamson
Since the firing of Dell Demps in February, the New Orleans Pelicans have been operating without a general manager. That has now reportedly changed. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Pelicans reached a deal with Trajan Langdon, who had previously served as the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets, to be their new GM.
Quite a situation Langdon steps into in New Orleans, which just secured the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming draft and still has to figure out the Anthony Davis situation. Those are franchise-shifting decisions and they're coming soon, and Langdon will be getting a baptism by fire in his first role as the man in charge. Certainly Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin will be working closely with Langdon, but either way, the pressure is on.
New Orleans has to get the right deal for Davis. The next decade of the franchise's stability is likely at stake. Who has the best offer? The Lakers? The Celtics? The Knicks? Is there any scenario in which the Pelicans would trade the rights to the No. 1 pick, which is a lock to be Zion Williamson, to bring in a second star to perhaps convince Davis to stay? This is not your normal new GM situation. This is feet to the fire, don't-even-have-time-to-decorate-your-office go time. Good luck, Mr. Langdon.
