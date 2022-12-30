Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New Orleans

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-13; New Orleans 22-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since April 9 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pelicans have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Smoothie King Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with New Orleans going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

New Orleans escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 43 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, it looks like Philadelphia must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Tuesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 116-111 to the Washington Wizards. Center Joel Embiid did his best for Philadelphia, finishing with 48 points (a whopping 43% of their total) along with ten rebounds and three blocks. Embiid's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.

The Pelicans' victory brought them up to 22-12 while the 76ers' defeat pulled them down to 20-13. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.8 on average. But Philadelphia enters the matchup with only 108 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.10

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 13 games against New Orleans.