Pelicans vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 13 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Oklahoma City Thunder (32-22) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (23-31) in a battle between teams in the 2020 NBA playoff picture on Thursday evening. Zion Williamson and Jrue Holiday lead the way for the Pelicans, with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari at the forefront for the Thunder. Brandon Ingram (ankle) is questionable to play for New Orleans after missing the last two games.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 2.5-point home favorite, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds. Before making any Pelicans vs. Thunder picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Thunder vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -2.5

Thunder vs. Pelicans over-under: 231.5 points

Thunder vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -138, Thunder +116

OKC: The Thunder are 35-19 against the spread this season

NOP: The Pelicans are 17-5-2 against the spread in the last 24 games

Why the Thunder can cover

The model knows that, after a scalding-hot stretch, the Thunder have cooled a bit, but this is still a very potent team. Oklahoma City has excelled defensively this season, ranking as an above-average unit almost across the board. OKC is elite at keeping opponents away from the free-throw line and, on the other end, it has seen big-time success in creating free throws offensively.

The Thunder also maintain success in the possession battle by avoiding turnovers, and the perimeter duo of Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul inspires confidence in any matchup. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 19.5 points per game, with Paul bringing veteran poise and high-end production at 17.5 points and 6.6 assists per contest.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Even so, Oklahoma City isn't a lock to cover the Pelicans vs. Thunder spread. The model also realizes that, despite their unsightly overall record, the Pelicans are playing well right now. New Orleans is riding a three-game winning streak and, in addition to that, Alvin Gentry's club is 17-9 in the last 26 games. Some of that uptick can be traced to health, headlined by the addition of Williamson. The rookie sensation is averaging 21.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in limited deployment and his efficiency has been world-class to this point.

Even if Ingram is unable to play for the Pelicans, New Orleans can rely on strong depth, including the presence of a legitimate standout guard in Holiday. The Thunder present difficulty for opposing backcourts, but Holiday is up to the challenge, averaging 19.4 points and 6.4 assists to go along with strong defensive impact.

How to make Pelicans vs. Thunder picks

