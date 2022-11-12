Who's Playing
Boston @ Detroit
Current Records: Boston 9-3; Detroit 3-10
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Detroit hasn't won a contest against Boston since February 16th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday.
The Pistons came up short against the New York Knicks on Friday, falling 121-112. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Boston didn't have too much trouble with the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday as they won 131-112. Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 34 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Tatum's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.
Boston's win lifted them to 9-3 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 3-10. Allowing an average of 118.54 points per game, Detroit hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
- Nov 09, 2022 - Boston 128 vs. Detroit 112
- Mar 11, 2022 - Boston 114 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 26, 2022 - Boston 113 vs. Detroit 104
- Feb 16, 2022 - Detroit 112 vs. Boston 111
- Feb 04, 2022 - Boston 102 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 12, 2021 - Detroit 108 vs. Boston 102
- Jan 03, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 01, 2021 - Detroit 96 vs. Boston 93
- Jan 15, 2020 - Detroit 116 vs. Boston 103
- Dec 20, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 13, 2019 - Boston 118 vs. Detroit 110
- Dec 15, 2018 - Detroit 113 vs. Boston 104
- Oct 30, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Detroit 105
- Oct 27, 2018 - Boston 109 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 23, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 10, 2017 - Boston 91 vs. Detroit 81
- Nov 27, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Boston 108
- Feb 26, 2017 - Boston 104 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Detroit 109
- Nov 30, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Boston 114
- Nov 19, 2016 - Boston 94 vs. Detroit 92
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston 102 vs. Detroit 95
- Jan 06, 2016 - Detroit 99 vs. Boston 94
- Dec 26, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Detroit 93
- Dec 16, 2015 - Detroit 119 vs. Boston 116