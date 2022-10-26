Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Detroit
Current Records: Atlanta 2-1; Detroit 1-3
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Atlanta won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
The contest between the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 126-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 104-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Trae Young, who had 28 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 120-99 punch to the gut against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Pistons out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.65
Odds
The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Detroit have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 23, 2022 - Detroit 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Mar 07, 2022 - Detroit 113 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 25, 2021 - Atlanta 122 vs. Detroit 104
- Apr 26, 2021 - Detroit 100 vs. Atlanta 86
- Jan 20, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 28, 2020 - Atlanta 128 vs. Detroit 120
- Jan 18, 2020 - Detroit 136 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 22, 2019 - Detroit 128 vs. Atlanta 103
- Oct 24, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Detroit 100
- Feb 22, 2019 - Detroit 125 vs. Atlanta 122
- Dec 23, 2018 - Atlanta 98 vs. Detroit 95
- Nov 09, 2018 - Detroit 124 vs. Atlanta 109
- Feb 14, 2018 - Detroit 104 vs. Atlanta 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 115
- Dec 14, 2017 - Detroit 105 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 18, 2017 - Detroit 118 vs. Atlanta 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Atlanta 105 vs. Detroit 98
- Dec 02, 2016 - Detroit 121 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Atlanta 112 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 16, 2016 - Atlanta 118 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 23, 2015 - Atlanta 107 vs. Detroit 100
- Oct 27, 2015 - Detroit 106 vs. Atlanta 94