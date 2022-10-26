Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Detroit

Current Records: Atlanta 2-1; Detroit 1-3

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Atlanta won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

The contest between the Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 126-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Atlanta was down 104-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Trae Young, who had 28 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Detroit found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 120-99 punch to the gut against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten Charlotte Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Pistons out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.65

Odds

The Hawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Detroit have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.