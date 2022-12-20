Who's Playing

Utah @ Detroit

Current Records: Utah 17-16; Detroit 8-24

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.18 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Little Caesars Arena. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Jazz found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 122-99 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Utah was down 90-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Lauri Markkanen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 124-121 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Detroit was up 71-54 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 26 points.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Detroit out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Detroit.