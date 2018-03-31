Pistons vs. Knicks odds: Expert picks from data scientist who's 8-5 on Detroit games

With the Pistons' postseason hopes dangling by a thread, every victory is vital. And on Saturday, they'll take on the Knicks at 5 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, hoping to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings.



While Detroit has won five of its past six decisions, it enters play without star forward Blake Griffin, who's out with a bruised ankle. The Pistons will need everyone to step up to snatch a much-needed win.



Detroit opened as a 3.5-point favorite and the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211.



Before choosing a side, you need to read what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, who has nailed eight of his past 13 picks involving the Pistons, has to say.

On Thursday, Oh jumped on the Pistons, who were favored by one, to cover against the Wizards, noting Detroit had covered the spread in their previous five games and were playing with confidence at home. The result: Andre Drummond scored 24 points and the Pistons' defense held Washington to 42 percent shooting in a comfortable 103-92 win, allowing Oh to cover with ease.



Now, Oh, who specializes in advanced statistical analyses, has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Detroit-New York and locked in his confident against-the-spread pick.



Oh knows Detroit is 6-22 against the spread in its past 28 games at Madison Square Garden, while New York is 4-0 ATS in its previous four home contests.



Griffin's injury can't be underplayed; the Pistons will miss his huge presence on the court. But they can cover the spread by running pick-and-rolls for a slashing Drummond to the hoop. With a head of steam, no defender wants to take the brunt of the 6-11 center barreling into them. Drummond, the league's leading rebounder at 16.0 per game, is coming off his seventh game this season of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.



But the Knicks could cover the spread -- or win outright -- by playing with much more discipline, especially from beyond the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. has jacked 40 three-point attempts in the past five games and swished 12 of them for a 30-percent clip. If New York can cut down on turnovers (14.4 per game) and keep Detroit from frequent run-outs, they could be in good position to win.



So what side of Pistons-Knicks do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread selection by Oh, who is 8-5 Pistons picks, and find out.