Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Detroit
Current Records: San Antonio 19-16; Detroit 10-28
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 100-95 to the Brooklyn Nets. The top scorer for Detroit was small forward Jerami Grant (22 points).
Meanwhile, San Antonio took a serious blow against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 134-99. San Antonio was down 106-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Derrick White, who had 17 points along with four blocks, and power forward Drew Eubanks, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The losses put the Pistons at 10-28 and the Spurs at 19-16. Detroit is 9-18 after losses this season, San Antonio 9-6.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Detroit.
- Dec 28, 2019 - San Antonio 136 vs. Detroit 109
- Dec 01, 2019 - Detroit 132 vs. San Antonio 98
- Feb 27, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Detroit 93
- Jan 07, 2019 - San Antonio 119 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 30, 2017 - Detroit 93 vs. San Antonio 79
- Dec 04, 2017 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 93
- Feb 10, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 11, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Detroit 86
- Mar 02, 2016 - San Antonio 97 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - San Antonio 109 vs. Detroit 99