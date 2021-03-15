Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Detroit

Current Records: San Antonio 19-16; Detroit 10-28

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 100-95 to the Brooklyn Nets. The top scorer for Detroit was small forward Jerami Grant (22 points).

Meanwhile, San Antonio took a serious blow against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 134-99. San Antonio was down 106-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Derrick White, who had 17 points along with four blocks, and power forward Drew Eubanks, who had 17 points in addition to nine boards.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put the Pistons at 10-28 and the Spurs at 19-16. Detroit is 9-18 after losses this season, San Antonio 9-6.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a 3-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last ten games against Detroit.