Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Detroit

Current Records: Minnesota 21-47; Detroit 20-49

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.85 points per game before their contest Tuesday. They are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET May 11 at Little Caesars Arena. The Timberwolves won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Everything came up roses for Minnesota on the road against the Orlando Magic on Sunday as the squad secured a 128-96 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 74-44. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 27 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Detroit lost to the Chicago Bulls at home by a decisive 108-96 margin. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of center Isaiah Stewart, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Minnesota's victory brought them up to 21-47 while the Pistons' loss pulled them down to 20-49. Neither team can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

The Timberwolves beat Detroit 111-101 in the teams' previous meeting last December. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.