Halftime Report

The Trail Blazers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 63-55, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Trail Blazers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-44 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 27-36 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Houston 27-35, Portland 17-44

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Wednesday, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 122-116 to the Clippers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Rockets in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost nine in a row.

Alperen Sengun put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 19 rebounds, and 14 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Even though they lost, the Rockets were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 19 assists.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Thunder on Wednesday and fell 128-120. The Trail Blazers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, the Trail Blazers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anfernee Simons, who scored 29 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Simons is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 29 or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for the Trail Blazers was Duop Reath's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 27-35. As for Portland, they dropped their record down to 17-44 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight at home.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Rockets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.7 rebounds per game. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Portland.

Odds

Houston is a solid 6-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.