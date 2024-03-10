3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Trail Blazers after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Raptors 92-81.

If the Trail Blazers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-45 in no time. On the other hand, the Raptors will have to make due with a 23-41 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Portland Trail Blazers

Current Records: Toronto 23-40, Portland 17-45

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.49

What to Know

The Trail Blazers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Toronto Raptors at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. The contest between them and Houston wasn't a total blowout, but with Portland falling 123-107 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The loss hurts even more since the Trail Blazers were up 70-58 with 10:49 left in the third.

Meanwhile, Toronto couldn't handle the Suns on Thursday and fell 120-113. The Raptors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Immanuel Quickley, who almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, nine rebounds, and 18 assists.

Portland dropped their record down to 17-45 with that loss, which was their ninth straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 102.3 points per game. As for Toronto, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-40.

The Trail Blazers beat the Raptors 99-91 when the teams last played back in October of 2023. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toronto is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Portland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.