Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Toronto
Current Records: Atlanta 41-37; Toronto 45-33
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Toronto will need to watch out since the Hawks have now posted big point totals in their last five contests.
Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday, winning 122-115. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and ten assists in addition to six boards. Young's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 114-109 to the Miami Heat. Despite the loss, Toronto had strong showings from power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 29 points and five assists along with eight rebounds, and point guard Fred VanVleet, who had 29 points and seven assists. This also makes it four games in a row in which VanVleet has had at least three steals.
The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Everything went Atlanta's way against the Raptors in the teams' previous meeting in February as they made off with a 127-100 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Atlanta since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Raptors are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Atlanta.
