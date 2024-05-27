The No. 1 seed Boston Celtics are going for the sweep in the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals when they play the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers on Monday evening. The Pacers are hoping to get a win on their home court to keep the series alive. In Game 3, Indiana blew an 18-point lead as Boston defeated the Pacers 114-111. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Indiana. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for the Celtics.

The game from Gainbridge Fieldhouse will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -7.5

Pacers vs. Celtics over/under: 222.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -298, Indiana +239

BOS: 48-41-3 ATS as favorites this season

IND: 9-3-1 ATS as home underdog this season

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics have multiple players who can step up and be effective on a nightly basis. Forward Jayson Tatum is an athletic, three-level scorer with footwork that makes him a nightmare to defend. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Tatum leads the team in points (26), rebounds (10.2) and assists (5.8). In the Game 3 win, he finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown has been a downhill scoring threat with the strength to absorb contact at the rim. The California product can also space the floor due to his smooth jumper. He averages 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. In Game 3, Brown totaled 40 points, five rebounds and went 4-of-10 from downtown.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam has been the Pacers' best player throughout the postseason. Siakam is a long and active presence in the frontcourt with a great touch in the lane. The 30-year-old has the ability to shoot right over defenders. The two-time All-Star leads the team in scoring (21.8) and rebounds (7.4). In his last outing, Siakam finished with 22 points and six assists.

Center Myles Turner is a reliable rim protector with the instinct to quickly recover around the basket. Turner has a strong jumper to space the floor and will finish around the rim. The Texas product logs 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. In Game 3, Turner totaled a double-double of 22 points and 10 boards.

