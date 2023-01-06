Who's Playing
New York @ Toronto
Current Records: New York 21-18; Toronto 16-22
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 5-21 against the Toronto Raptors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. The Knicks and Toronto will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. New York will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.
New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, sneaking past 117-114. New York's point guard Jalen Brunson did his thing and had 38 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Toronto fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 104-101. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of power forward Pascal Siakam, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 13-6 ATS in away games but only 21-17-1 all in all.
New York is now 21-18 while the Raptors sit at 16-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York comes into the game boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 5.9. But Toronto ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.42 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.23
Odds
The Raptors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 26 games against New York.
