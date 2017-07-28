Report: Brandon Jennings to play in China with hopes of returning to NBA in the future

Brandon Jennings was once a promising young point guard, but a mix of injuries and bad fit has led to him bouncing around the league. He has struggled to find a consistent home and was traded from the Knicks to the Wizards in the middle of last season. Now, Jennings might be out of the NBA.

Jennings is only 27, but after playing for four teams in two seasons, he's leaving the NBA for a different league. According to The Undefeated, Jennings will be playing in China next season with hopes of returning to the NBA at some point.

NBA free agent guard Brandon Jennings tells The Undefeated he has accepted a one-year, $1.5 million deal to play... https://t.co/JQ5PWSQgWO — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 28, 2017

Jennings, the No. 10 pick of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, won't be the first NBA player to head to China with hopes of making a return stateside. Michael Beasley did so recently and has played in each of the past two seasons in the NBA. This won't even be the first time Jennings has played internationally. He skipped college to play a year in Europe before declaring for the NBA Draft. Once the Chinese season is over, if there's a team looking for a rotation level point guard, Jennings could draw some interest.