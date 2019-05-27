Report: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert admitted into hospital with stroke-like symptoms

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has reportedly been admitted into a hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers owner was admitted into a Detroit-area hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. A Quicken Loan company spokesman made sure to clarify that Gilbert is recovering comfortably.

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital this morning after experiencing stroke-like symptoms, a Quicken Loans company spokesman said. “He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably,” the statement said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2019

Gilbert is originally from Detroit and bought the Cavaliers in 2005. He also owns numerous other local sports franchises, including the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators and NBA G-League's Canton Charge.

We'll keep you updated regarding the status of Gilbert's condition, but it's good news that initial reports indicate that the Cavaliers owner is recovering just fine after experiencing some scary symptoms.