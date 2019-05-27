Report: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert admitted into hospital with stroke-like symptoms

The Cleveland Cavaliers owner is recovering comfortably at a Detroit-area hospital

Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has reportedly been admitted into a hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers owner was admitted into a Detroit-area hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. A Quicken Loan company spokesman made sure to clarify that Gilbert is recovering comfortably.

Gilbert is originally from Detroit and bought the Cavaliers in 2005. He also owns numerous other local sports franchises, including the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators and NBA G-League's Canton Charge.

We'll keep you updated regarding the status of Gilbert's condition, but it's good news that initial reports indicate that the Cavaliers owner is recovering just fine after experiencing some scary symptoms.

