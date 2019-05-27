Report: Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert admitted into hospital with stroke-like symptoms
The Cleveland Cavaliers owner is recovering comfortably at a Detroit-area hospital
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has reportedly been admitted into a hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers owner was admitted into a Detroit-area hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. A Quicken Loan company spokesman made sure to clarify that Gilbert is recovering comfortably.
Gilbert is originally from Detroit and bought the Cavaliers in 2005. He also owns numerous other local sports franchises, including the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators and NBA G-League's Canton Charge.
We'll keep you updated regarding the status of Gilbert's condition, but it's good news that initial reports indicate that the Cavaliers owner is recovering just fine after experiencing some scary symptoms.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SportsLine: Warriors big Finals favorite
SportsLine's projections give the Warriors a 66 percent chance to beat the Raptors without...
-
NBA Playoffs Sneaker King Power Rankings
It's time for the third edition of our NBA playoffs sneaker rankings
-
How to watch: NBA Finals Game 1
Game 1 of the 2019 Finals is set for Thursday night in Toronto
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The 2019 NBA Finals have finally arrived, with Game 1 tipping off on Thursday, May 30
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our NBA experts predict the winner of every playoff round, all the way through the Finals
-
NBA Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch
Get the schedule and viewing information for the NBA Finals, along with the complete results...