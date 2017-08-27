Report: Celtics expected to strongly resist adding assets to Kyrie-IT trade

Following reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers will seek extra compensation from the Boston Celtics in the deal that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving, it's now being reported that Boston will strongly resist the Cavs' request.

Cleveland is arguing that the Celtics weren't completely upfront about the extent of Thomas' hip injury during trade negotiations, but according to Chris Mannix of Yahoo! Sports, the Celtics believe they were open and honest, and aren't ready to include any extra pieces in the deal.

Boston believes it was completely transparent w/Cleveland on IT's hip injury, per sources. Expect Celtics to strongly resist any sweetener. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) August 26, 2017

The Cavs are likely seeking more assets -- future draft picks that Boston holds -- in order to make up for any extra time that Thomas might miss during the season while he continues to recover from a torn labrum in his hip. Thomas has said that he'll be ready for training camp, but clearly the Cavs believe he'll be delayed much longer.

The teams have until Wednesday at 10 a.m. to submit a physical of the players involved in the trade to the league, and the deadline to pass the physical is 10 a.m. on Thursday. If both teams agree to extend the deadline, however, they can.

If the Celtics refuse to sweeten the deal, the Cavs could potentially veto the trade, sending all of the pieces back to their previous teams.