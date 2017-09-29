Report: Hawks guard Dennis Schroder arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Dennis Schröder is entering the second year of the contract extension he signed with the Hawks. Getty Images

Dennis Schroder of the Atlanta Hawks was arrested early Thursday morning on a misdemeanor battery charge and has been released on bail, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Hawks guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in early morning hours on Thursday in Atlanta suburb. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2017

Schroder has been released on bail, and Hawks are expected to issue a statement soon, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2017

The Hawks released a statement Friday about Schroder's arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

Schroder, entering his fifth NBA season, signed a contract extension with the Hawks in 2016. Last season was the first year of his new deal. He averaged 17.9 points and 6.3 assists.