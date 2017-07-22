Report: John Wall, Wizards agree on $207 million extension through 2023
It appears Wall will be in Washington for a long time
John Wall is reportedly going to be the Washington Wizards' point guard for the foreseeable future.
According to TNT's David Aldridge, Wall and the Wizards have agreed to a contract extension that would pay him $207 million through the 2023 season.
We'll continue to update this story as details emerge.
