Report: John Wall, Wizards agree on $207 million extension through 2023

It appears Wall will be in Washington for a long time

John Wall is reportedly going to be the Washington Wizards' point guard for the foreseeable future.

According to TNT's David Aldridge, Wall and the Wizards have agreed to a contract extension that would pay him $207 million through the 2023 season.

We'll continue to update this story as details emerge.

