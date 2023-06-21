Many prospects in Nick Smith's situation at Arkansas last season would have shut down their collegiate career before it ever began. Smith, who was 247Sports' top-ranked high school prospect in the Class of 2022, was dealing with a knee issue before the Razorbacks ever played a game. But instead playing it safe for the sake of protecting his draft stock, Smith soldiered through and made his debut in late November.

After appearing in five games, he missed another two months because of the same issue before returning and helping Arkansas reach the Sweet 16. Though Smith produced mixed on-court results, averaging 12.5 points on 37.6% shooting in 17 games, his determination to be part of Arkansas' team showcased his drive and competitive appetite.

"What I'll be bringing to a team is just a competitive spirit — ready to work, ready to get better each and every day " Smith says in Road To The Draft Presented by Jeep. "Just being coachable and being a guy that everybody wants to play with and being a guy that's going to get everybody else better."

Now, as Smith prepares to hear his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft, he could be the ultimate steal for a franchise in need of an offensive spark. Smith ranks No. 17 in the CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings entering the draft, which is low for a former No. 1 overall prospect and likely a reflection of the concern lingering over Smith's knee.

But even amid the adversity of his freshman season, the offensively electric guard showed glimpses of future stardom. There were was a 26-point outburst against George, a 24-point game at Alabama and a 25-point showing against Kentucky. In those moments, it was easy to envision Smith as an NBA combo guard creating shots for himself and others.

Nick Smith Jr. scouting report

The former top-ranked prospect from the 2022 recruiting cycle by 247Sports dealt with a right knee injury that forced him to miss significant time this past season. The 6-foot-5 combo guard showed flashes in the limited action he played in on why he was the No. 1 recruit in America before stepping foot on campus. His shot-making ability should translate to the next level and it is considered one of if not his greatest abilities as a player. -- Cameron Salerno

Pro comparison

Tyler Herro

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

185 pounds

Facts and stats

Averaged 12.5 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 17 games (14 starts)

Strengths

Elite shot-maker who scores in a variety of ways including on contested mid-range jumpers and floaters

Lethal catch-and-shoot threat with fluid shooting mechanics

Can impact the game on both sides of the ball with his wingspan and showed flashes of being a two-way player

Weaknesses