Who's Playing

Memphis @ Houston

Current Records: Memphis 48-23; Houston 17-53

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Houston and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.41 points per contest.

Houston was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 121-118 to the Indiana Pacers. A silver lining for Houston was the play of center Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Memphis ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played this past Friday, losing 120-105. The Grizz was down 91-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Memphis was point guard Ja Morant (29 points).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.22

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.

Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112

Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106

Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102

Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110

Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Houston 84

Feb 04, 2021 - Houston 115 vs. Memphis 103

Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112

Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110

Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100

Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125

Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94

Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101

Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97

Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83

Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96

Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89

Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90

Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108

Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95

Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105

Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109

Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81

Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91

Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93

Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84

Injury Report for Houston

Trevelin Queen: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Eric Gordon: Out (Illness)

Usman Garuba: Out (Ankle)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Memphis