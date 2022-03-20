Who's Playing
Memphis @ Houston
Current Records: Memphis 48-23; Houston 17-53
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Houston and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Toyota Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.41 points per contest.
Houston was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 121-118 to the Indiana Pacers. A silver lining for Houston was the play of center Christian Wood, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 boards in addition to seven dimes.
Meanwhile, Memphis ended up a good deal behind the Atlanta Hawks when they played this past Friday, losing 120-105. The Grizz was down 91-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Memphis was point guard Ja Morant (29 points).
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.22
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Grizzlies as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112
- Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106
- Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110
- Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Houston 84
- Feb 04, 2021 - Houston 115 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112
- Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84
Injury Report for Houston
- Trevelin Queen: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)
- Eric Gordon: Out (Illness)
- Usman Garuba: Out (Ankle)
- John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)
Injury Report for Memphis
- Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)
- Ja Morant: Out (Knee)