Who's Playing

Denver @ Houston

Current Records: Denver 17-16; Houston 10-26

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 22 of 2020. Houston is getting right back to it as they host Denver at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Toyota Center. The Nuggets should still be feeling good after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

Houston came up short against the Miami Heat this past Friday, falling 120-110. Point guard Kevin Porter wasn't much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter picked up six fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 7-point finish.

Meanwhile, Denver was expected to lose against the Golden State Warriors last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Denver ultimately received the gift of an 89-86 victory from a begrudging Golden State squad. The team ran away with 60 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 18 rebounds along with five assists, and shooting guard Will Barton, who had 21 points.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

Houston is now 10-26 while the Nuggets sit at 17-16. Denver is 8-8 after wins this season, and Houston is 4-21 after losses.

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Houston

Kevin Porter: Game-Time Decision (Thigh)

Jalen Green: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Eric Gordon: Out (Groin)

D.J. Augustin: Out (Covid-19)

DeJon Jarreau: Out (Covid-19)

Garrison Mathews: Out (Covid-19)

Alperen Sengun: Out (Ankle)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Denver