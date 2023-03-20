Who's Playing

Golden State @ Houston

Current Records: Golden State 36-36; Houston 18-53

What to Know

This Monday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.1 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET March 20 at Toyota Center. The Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Golden State and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2020.

Houston came up short against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, falling 117-107. Power forward Jabari Smith had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between the Dubs and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Dubs falling 133-119 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 30 out of their last 44 games against Houston.