Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Golden State 8-9, Sacramento 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Warriors are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22% better than the opposition, a fact the Warriors proved on Friday. They managed a 118-112 victory over San Antonio.

The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Dario Saric, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds, and Stephen Curry, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 6 assists.

The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento walked away with a 124-111 victory over Minnesota.

De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.

Golden State's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been even better at 14.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.