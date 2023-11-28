Who's Playing
Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings
Current Records: Golden State 8-9, Sacramento 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $87.00
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. The Warriors are looking to tack on another W to their four-game streak on the road.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22% better than the opposition, a fact the Warriors proved on Friday. They managed a 118-112 victory over San Antonio.
The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Dario Saric, who scored 20 points along with 7 rebounds, and Stephen Curry, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 6 assists.
The Timberwolves typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. Sacramento walked away with a 124-111 victory over Minnesota.
De'Aaron Fox was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.
Golden State's win bumped their record up to 8-9. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.
The Warriors are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.
Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.4 threes per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been even better at 14.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.
Odds
Sacramento is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 236.5 points.
Series History
Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 01, 2023 - Golden State 102 vs. Sacramento 101
- Oct 27, 2023 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Apr 30, 2023 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Apr 28, 2023 - Sacramento 118 vs. Golden State 99
- Apr 26, 2023 - Golden State 123 vs. Sacramento 116
- Apr 23, 2023 - Golden State 126 vs. Sacramento 125
- Apr 20, 2023 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 97
- Apr 17, 2023 - Sacramento 114 vs. Golden State 106
- Apr 15, 2023 - Sacramento 126 vs. Golden State 123
- Apr 07, 2023 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 97