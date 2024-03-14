3rd Quarter Report

The Kings have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lakers 88-73.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 38-27 in no time. On the other hand, the Lakers will have to make due with a 36-31 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-30, Sacramento 37-27

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $98.00

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. The Lakers are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

Last Sunday, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over the Timberwolves, taking the game 120-109.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were among the main playmakers for the Lakers as the former almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 25 rebounds. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last 12 games he's played.

Even though the Kings have not done well against the Bucks recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Sacramento claimed a resounding 129-94 victory over the Bucks at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Kings have managed all season.

The Kings got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was De'Aaron Fox out in front who scored 29 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Fox didn't help the Kings' cause all that much against the Rockets on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. Domantas Sabonis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 36-30 record this season. As for Sacramento, their win bumped their record up to 37-27.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Lakers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.3 points per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 118.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Lakers came up short against the Kings when the teams last played on Wednesday, falling 130-120. Can the Lakers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.