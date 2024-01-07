Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: New Orleans 21-15, Sacramento 21-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.80

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will stay at home for another game and welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Even though the Kings have not done well against the Raptors recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Sacramento secured a 135-130 W over Toronto. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as the Kings did.

It was another big night for Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 17 times he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Pelicans' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 111-95 bruising from Los Angeles. The Pelicans were down 92-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Sacramento has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-13 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 21-15.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Kings haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 118.3 points per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging 115.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Kings came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 127-117. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 3-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.