The last time the Kings and the 76ers met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 33-32, the Kings have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Kings came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-32, Sacramento 41-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $21.45

What to Know

The 76ers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 25th at Golden 1 Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact the 76ers proved on Sunday. They strolled past Los Angeles with points to spare, taking the game 121-107.

The 76ers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyrese Maxey, who scored 24 points along with six assists.

The Magic typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Kings proved too difficult a challenge. They had just enough and edged the Magic out 109-107. The success was a return to things as normal for the Kings, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 109-102 upset defeat to the Wizards.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Kings to victory, but perhaps none more so than De'Aaron Fox, who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Philadelphia's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 39-32. As for Sacramento, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 41-29 record this season.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers took their victory against the Kings when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 112-93. With the 76ers ahead 65-46 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 9.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won all of the games they've played against Sacramento in the last 5 years.