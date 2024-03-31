Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Golden State 39-34, San Antonio 18-56

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Frost Bank Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Warriors and the Hornets played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 219.5-point over/under. The Warriors took down the Hornets 115-97.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Warriors to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Spurs ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They secured a 130-126 W over the Knicks. The victory was familiar territory for San Antonio who now have three in a row.

Victor Wembanyama was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 20 rebounds.

Golden State's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 39-34. As for San Antonio, their victory bumped their record up to 18-56.

Looking forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a 11 game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Spurs in their previous matchup on March 11th, winning 112-102. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 8.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.