Shaquille O'Neal gets pelted in the head with egg by Charles Barkley after failed TikTok challenge

Shaquille O'Neal is known for being an over the top personality, and his colleagues are known for sometimes giving him a hard time on television. O'Neal decided to participate in one of the latest TikTok challenges and, let's just say it did not work out for the former NBA star. Instead, it ended up causing hilarity and chaos in the studio.

For those who are not on the app, or have not seen the videos on social media, the challenge includes people standing in a circle and throwing up an object. People have used anything from a water bottle to a couch (yes a couch). You simply toss it up in the air in the middle of the circle. The object flies into the air and whoever it hits in the group on the way down is out. This continues until there is only one person left standing.

Shaq and crew decided to do this challenge with an egg.

They escaped without yolk all over their heads, but fellow broadcaster Charles Barkley was not about to let O'Neal get away with that and came at it with perfect accuracy.

The slow-motion video is priceless.

Shaq tried the TikTok challenge and Charles smoked him in the head with an egg 🤣



(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/FOKmg77PtQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2019

Barkley decided that his friend should still have to wipe egg from his head and pelted him with one when he was least expected it.

O'Neal got his revenge and started chucking eggs at all of his co-workers.

Luckily for everyone, it was at the very end of the broadcast, so no one needed to discuss the NBA with egg dripping down their face.