Shaquille O'Neal won't watch Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame ceremony because it will make him too sad

Kobe Bryant is set to be posthumously enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August. His former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal won't be watching, though. O'Neal has already made up his mind that he will not be tuning in, because it will be too painful.

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," he opened up about missing his former teammate.

"Still miss him. Still think about him every day," O'Neal said of Bryant, who he won three NBA titles with.

He went on to discuss how he has been processing his emotions in the wake of Bryant's death. He said he's finally feeling a little better and that watching the ceremony would only bring him back to a more vulnerable state.

From the podcast:

"I'm actually not going to watch the Hall of Fame ceremony. On the scale of sadness from 1 to 10, I'm finally at least at a 2 now... That would bring it back to a 7, 8, 9 and I can't right now. So I don't want to see old highlights that I'm already watching now."

While he won't be watching, Shaq does have a few ideas on how to make the ceremony special.

"It would be great if his wife gave a speech or his mom or dad give a speech but I'll see that afterwards," he said.

Shaw also brought up the idea of having a hologram of Kobe present at the event.

"You know what would be nice? If they had a hologram. A hologram of him sitting next everybody else," O'Neal said.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is currently scheduled for August 29, 2020.