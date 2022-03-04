Who's Playing

Sacramento @ San Antonio

Current Records: Sacramento 23-41; San Antonio 24-38

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.16 points per matchup before their game on Thursday. Their road trip will continue as they head to AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m. ET to face off against the San Antonio Spurs. Sacramento might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Kings' and the New Orleans Pelicans' contest on Wednesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Sacramento was thoroughly outmatched 60-34 in the second half. Sacramento's painful 125-95 loss to New Orleans might stick with them for a while. Point guard De'Aaron Fox (25 points) was the top scorer for Sacramento.

Meanwhile, the game between San Antonio and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday was not a total blowout, but with the Spurs falling 118-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite their defeat, San Antonio got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 21 points and eight assists, was the best among equals.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.

Dec 19, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. San Antonio 114

Nov 10, 2021 - San Antonio 136 vs. Sacramento 117

May 07, 2021 - San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 104

Mar 31, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Sacramento 106

Mar 29, 2021 - Sacramento 132 vs. San Antonio 115

Jul 31, 2020 - San Antonio 129 vs. Sacramento 120

Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento 122 vs. San Antonio 102

Dec 06, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Sacramento 104

Mar 31, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. San Antonio 106

Feb 04, 2019 - Sacramento 127 vs. San Antonio 112

Nov 12, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. San Antonio 99

Apr 09, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Sacramento 85

Jan 28, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 98

Jan 08, 2018 - San Antonio 107 vs. Sacramento 100

Dec 23, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 99

Mar 19, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Sacramento 102

Mar 08, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Sacramento 104

Nov 16, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Sacramento 105

Oct 27, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Sacramento 94

Mar 05, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Sacramento 94

Feb 24, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 92

Nov 09, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Sacramento 88

Injury Report for San Antonio

Injury Report for Sacramento

Richaun Holmes: Game-Time Decision (Back)

Terence Davis: Out (Wrist)

No Injury Information