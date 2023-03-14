Who's Playing

Orlando @ San Antonio

Current Records: Orlando 28-40; San Antonio 17-50

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Magic know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 126-114 win over the Miami Heat. Center Wendell Carter Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for Orlando, posting a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played on Sunday, losing 102-90. Shooting guard Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 28-40 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 17-50. Allowing an average of 121.99 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Florida

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.33

Odds

The Magic are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.