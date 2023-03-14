Who's Playing
Orlando @ San Antonio
Current Records: Orlando 28-40; San Antonio 17-50
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at AT&T Center after having had a few days off. The Magic know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully San Antonio likes a good challenge.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Orlando ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 126-114 win over the Miami Heat. Center Wendell Carter Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for Orlando, posting a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played on Sunday, losing 102-90. Shooting guard Devin Vassell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Orlando is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 28-40 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 17-50. Allowing an average of 121.99 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.33
Odds
The Magic are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Magic as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Dec 23, 2022 - Orlando 133 vs. San Antonio 113
- Nov 05, 2021 - San Antonio 102 vs. Orlando 89
- Oct 20, 2021 - San Antonio 123 vs. Orlando 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Orlando 97
- Mar 12, 2021 - San Antonio 104 vs. Orlando 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - San Antonio 114 vs. Orlando 113
- Nov 15, 2019 - Orlando 111 vs. San Antonio 109
- Dec 19, 2018 - San Antonio 129 vs. Orlando 90
- Nov 04, 2018 - Orlando 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Mar 13, 2018 - San Antonio 108 vs. Orlando 72
- Oct 27, 2017 - Orlando 114 vs. San Antonio 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 79
- Nov 29, 2016 - Orlando 95 vs. San Antonio 83
- Feb 10, 2016 - San Antonio 98 vs. Orlando 96
- Feb 01, 2016 - San Antonio 107 vs. Orlando 92