It's a close one, but it looks like the San Antonio Spurs' home crowd might be making the difference. At halftime neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Antonio leads 54-52 over the Brooklyn Nets. The Spurs have been led by point guard Dejounte Murray, who so far has 13 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

San Antonio and Brooklyn came into this matchup with previous-game wins. The follow-up victory here is still up for grabs, so expect a hard fought finale.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ San Antonio

Current Records: Brooklyn 28-16; San Antonio 17-28

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Dec. 19 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. San Antonio has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Brooklyn at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at AT&T Center. The Spurs are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

San Antonio took their contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday by a conclusive 118-96 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point San Antonio had established a 106-78 advantage. It was another big night for their point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 14 dimes, and ten boards. Murray now has eight triple-doubles this season.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards by the margin of a single free throw, 119-118. The Nets can attribute much of their success to center LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

It was close but no cigar for the Spurs as they fell 121-119 to Brooklyn in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe San Antonio will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for San Antonio

Zach Collins: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

