Who's Playing
Houston @ San Antonio
Current Records: Houston 7-17; San Antonio 6-18
What to Know
The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the San Antonio Spurs since January 12th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at AT&T Center. The Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.17 points per contest.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 132-123 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Shooting guard Jalen Green (27 points) was the top scorer for Houston. Green hadn't helped his team much against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, San Antonio was pulverized by the Phoenix Suns 133-95 on Sunday. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 71-41. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (27 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rockets are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 11-11-2 against the spread.
Houston's victory lifted them to 7-17 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 6-18. In their victory, Houston relied heavily on forward Tari Eason, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds. San Antonio will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Rockets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Houston.
