With sports betting being everywhere these days, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant took the opportunity to call out those who approach him on social media. Durant posted on X this week that he doesn't want to hear from bettors who lose money based on his performance on the court.
"When I get ya paid, u don't DM me and send a small percentage to my CashApp but when them parlays don't hit, I'm every name in the book. Y'all ain't real," Durant wrote.
When I get ya paid, u don’t DM me and send a small percentage to my cashapp but when them parlays don’t hit, I’m every name in the book. Yall ain’t real— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 20, 2023
Since sports betting has become legal in many states across the United States, it's become quite common for fans to tweet and message athletes when a bet that they placed doesn't hit. Durant is the latest in a growing list of athletes to push back against that behavior.
Boy Idgad About your Parlay or fantasies I’m trying to win ‼️ #GreatTeamWin #Truzz— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) October 15, 2023
Idc bout yall parlays— Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) November 9, 2023
Does Durant have a case in saying that fans should thank him more when he helps them win their parlays? It's certainly a fair point since the Suns star normally puts up absurd scoring numbers on a nightly basis.