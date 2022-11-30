Who's Playing

Chicago @ Phoenix

Current Records: Chicago 9-11; Phoenix 14-6

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Chicago beat the Utah Jazz 114-107 on Monday. The Bulls' small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 victory. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he had 44 points along with eight boards and six steals.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 129-102 punch to the gut against Phoenix when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Bulls avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix have won six out of their last 13 games against Chicago.