Who's Playing
Chicago @ Phoenix
Current Records: Chicago 9-11; Phoenix 14-6
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Chicago beat the Utah Jazz 114-107 on Monday. The Bulls' small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 26 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 victory. Shooting guard Devin Booker had a stellar game for Phoenix as he had 44 points along with eight boards and six steals.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 129-102 punch to the gut against Phoenix when the two teams previously met in March. Can the Bulls avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Suns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Phoenix have won six out of their last 13 games against Chicago.
- Mar 18, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Feb 07, 2022 - Phoenix 127 vs. Chicago 124
- Mar 31, 2021 - Chicago 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Feb 26, 2021 - Phoenix 106 vs. Chicago 97
- Feb 22, 2020 - Phoenix 112 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 18, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Chicago 124 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 28, 2017 - Phoenix 104 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 19, 2017 - Chicago 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Feb 24, 2017 - Chicago 128 vs. Phoenix 121
- Feb 10, 2017 - Chicago 0 vs. Phoenix 0
- Dec 07, 2015 - Phoenix 103 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 18, 2015 - Chicago 103 vs. Phoenix 97