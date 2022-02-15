Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Phoenix

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-30; Phoenix 46-10

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Footprint Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors at home on Monday as they won 119-104. Los Angeles' small forward Terance Mann was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Phoenix's strategy against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday. The Suns blew past Orlando 132-105. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 100-78 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

Los Angeles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Clippers ended up a good deal behind the Suns when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 106-89. Can Los Angeles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Suns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 21 out of their last 31 games against Phoenix.