Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Phoenix
Current Records: Los Angeles 29-30; Phoenix 46-10
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Footprint Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors at home on Monday as they won 119-104. Los Angeles' small forward Terance Mann was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and six assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Phoenix's strategy against the Orlando Magic this past Saturday. The Suns blew past Orlando 132-105. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 100-78 advantage. It was another big night for their shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Los Angeles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Clippers ended up a good deal behind the Suns when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 106-89. Can Los Angeles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Suns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 21 out of their last 31 games against Phoenix.
- Jan 06, 2022 - Phoenix 106 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Dec 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 95
- Jun 30, 2021 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jun 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Jun 26, 2021 - Phoenix 84 vs. Los Angeles 80
- Jun 24, 2021 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Phoenix 92
- Jun 22, 2021 - Phoenix 104 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jun 20, 2021 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Apr 28, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Apr 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 107
- Aug 04, 2020 - Phoenix 117 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 26, 2020 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 92
- Dec 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 99
- Oct 26, 2019 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Feb 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 134 vs. Phoenix 107
- Jan 04, 2019 - Los Angeles 121 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 10, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Phoenix 99
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Phoenix 99
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Phoenix 117
- Dec 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Phoenix 95
- Oct 21, 2017 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Phoenix 88
- Mar 30, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 118
- Feb 01, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 114
- Jan 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 98
- Oct 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 98
- Apr 13, 2016 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Phoenix 84
- Nov 12, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 02, 2015 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Phoenix 96