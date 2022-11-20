Who's Playing

New York @ Phoenix

Current Records: New York 8-8; Phoenix 9-6

What to Know

The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.25 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Footprint Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

New York came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 111-101. The top scorers for the Knicks were power forward Julius Randle (20 points) and small forward R.J. Barrett (18 points).

Meanwhile, Phoenix was just a bucket shy of a win this past Friday and fell 134-133 to the Utah Jazz. Phoenix might have lost, but man -- shooting guard Devin Booker was a total machine. He almost posted a triple-double on 49 points, ten dimes, and eight rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

When the two teams previously met in March, New York and the Suns were neck-and-neck, but the Knicks came up empty-handed after a 115-114 defeat. Can New York avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Phoenix have won eight out of their last 14 games against New York.