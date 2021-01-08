Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday evening. Phoenix has won five of the last six games, improving to 6-2 on the season. In contrast, Detroit is on a three-game losing streak, struggling to a 1-7 mark in the early going. Killian Hayes (hip) is out for Detroit, with Derrick Rose (knee) and Josh Jackson (ankle) listed as probable. Jalen Smith (ankle) remains sidelined for Phoenix.

Suns vs. Pistons spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Pistons over-under: 216 points

Suns vs. Pistons money line: Suns -275, Pistons +235

PHO: The Suns are 5-0 against the spread in non-division games

DET: The Pistons are 4-4 against the spread this season

Why the Suns can cover

Headlined by Booker, Phoenix is the more talented team in this matchup. Booker is averaging 21.1 points per game to lead the Suns, and he is flanked by seven players averaging in double figures. Newly acquired guard Chris Paul is heading to the Hall of Fame when he retires and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton is averaging a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest.

That balance leads Phoenix to a top-five offensive rating in the NBA, scoring 1.15 points per possession, and Phoenix is also elite in the area of shooting efficiency. Defensively, the Suns are more than solid, ranking in the top 10 in various categories, and they should be able to clamp down on a limited Pistons roster in terms of shot creation equity.

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons are in a period of transition and the early results haven't been fantastic. With that said, Detroit has a standout in Jerami Grant, who is averaging 23.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game since signing in free agency. The Pistons are also a strong team in taking care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.4 percent of possessions, and Detroit is a top-10 team in offensive rebound rate at 27.2 percent.

Defensively, Detroit causes havoc to the tune of a 16.5 percent turnover rate, top-five in the NBA, and the Pistons are above-average on the defensive glass. Phoenix is a below-average offensive rebounding team, pulling down only 21.8 percent of its own misses, and the Pistons should be able to close possessions effectively when they force tough shots.

