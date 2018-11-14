The Jonah Keri Podcast: Rafe Bartholomew
Jonah Keri chats with the author of "Basketball: A Love Story" about the history of the sport and what's to come
In this episode: Jonah Keri runs the Four Corners with author Rafe Bartholomew ("Basketball: A Love Story") on the early struggle for racial equality in the NBA; the Celtics dynasty of the 50s and 60s; the gambling scandals that nearly ripped the sport apart; the rise of women's basketball; Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell; how Oscar Robertson reminds us of LeBron James; Bird vs. Magic; how to build a college basketball powerhouse; what comes next for the modern game, and much more!
