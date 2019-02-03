Thunder vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

The Boston Celtics will play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Before the Patriots battle the Rams, the red-hot Celtics (33-19), who have won eight of nine, will match wits with the just-as-hot Thunder (33-18), who have won seven in a row. Boston is a 3-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 226.

The model knows the Celtics' hot stretch includes eight wins by an average of 13 points. Four players have led the team in scoring the past five games, as Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier have stepped up for the team at one time or another.

Depth continues to be a huge advantage in Boston. Gordon Hayward had 14 points in 21 minutes off the pine Friday in a 113-99 victory against the Knicks. The Celtics have also been tough on visiting teams -- they're 21-6 at home, including 12 of their past 13.

But just because Boston has homecourt advantage doesn't mean they'll cover the Thunder vs. Celtics spread.

Stars like James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the NBA MVP conversions, but Russell Westbrook is having another historic season in OKC. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double at 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. He had 14 points, 14 assists and 12 boards Friday in a 118-102 victory at Miami for his fifth triple-double in a row. Paul George has stepped up his game, as well, averaging 27.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The Thunder's seven-game winning streak includes victories against the Bucks, 76ers and Blazers. OKC has covered its past four road games and four of its past five matchups with Boston. The Thunder are also 15-4 against the East this season, while the Celtics are 9-9 versus the West.

