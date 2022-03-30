The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Paycom Center. The Thunder are 22-53 overall and 10-27 at home, while Atlanta is 38-37 overall and 14-23 on the road. Atlanta will be looking to extend its two-game winning streak after beating Golden State and Indiana.

Atlanta is favored by 12.5-points in the latest Thunder vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 230.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City opened the month of March with an impressive win at Denver, but it proceeded to lose its next 10 games. The Thunder have bounced back with wins in two of their last three games, including a 134-131 win at Portland on Monday night. They also recorded a 118-102 win over Orlando at home last Wednesday.

The Thunder are dealing with some extreme injury issues, as eight of the 12 players who faced Atlanta in November are now out with injuries. They are going to be without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the remainder of the season. Oklahoma City has been underrated in the betting market though, covering the spread in seven straight games.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta has struggled with consistency throughout the season, but it is amid one of its best months of the 2021-22 campaign. The Hawks have gone 9-6 through their 15 games in March, winning three of their past four contests. They are riding a two-game winning streak following wins over Golden State and Indiana.

Atlanta is currently hanging on to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means that the play-in tournament awaits. The Hawks are led by star guard Trae Young, who is averaging 28.0 points and 9.6 assists per game. They have won four of their last five games against Western Conference opponents.

