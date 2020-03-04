Thunder vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 20-42 overall and 11-20 at home, while Oklahoma City is 37-24 overall and 17-11 on the road. The Thunder are trying to avoid a third consecutive loss. The Pistons, meanwhile, have lost eight of their past nine games. Oklahoma City is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Pistons vs. Thunder odds, and the over-under is set at 210.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -7.5

Pistons vs. Thunder over-under: 210.5 points

Pistons vs. Thunder money line: Detroit +244, Oklahoma City -308

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Pistons fell 106-100 to the Sacramento Kings. Detroit was up 31-16 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorer for Detroit was Christian Wood, who finished with 20 points. Wood has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last six outings. In his last meeting against the Thunder, Wood filled the stat sheet with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

What you need to know about Thunder

Oklahoma City ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when the two teams played on Tuesday, losing 109-94. Oklahoma City was down 89-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Dennis Schroder, who finished with 24 points, was the top scorer for Oklahoma City. The Thunder shot 42 percent from the field. It was Oklahoma City's worst home loss of the season.

Despite their most recent setback, the Thunder will enter tonight's contest confident they can secure a victory. That's because Oklahoma City is 5-1 in its last six games against the Pistons.

