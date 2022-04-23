Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Minnesota 1-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET April 23 at Target Center. The Grizz will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Grizzlies are hoping for another victory. They took their contest against the Timberwolves on Thursday 104-95. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-21 deficit. Memphis can attribute much of their success to power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Grizz is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 2-1 while Minnesota's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.6 on average. But the Timberwolves are even better: they enter the game with 115.9 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

ESPN

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.