Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 36-36; Minnesota 36-37

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.5 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET March 22 at Target Center. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Hawks' strategy against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. Atlanta took their game against Detroit by a conclusive 129-107 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 99-78 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the New York Knicks 140-134 on Monday. Power forward Taurean Prince and point guard Mike Conley were among the main playmakers for Minnesota as the former shot 8-for-8 from downtown and finished with 35 points and five boards and the latter posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists. Prince's performance made up for a slower game against the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday. Prince's points were the most he has had all year.

The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-118. In other words, don't count the Timberwolves out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.15

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.