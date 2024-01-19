3rd Quarter Report

The Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 90-86 lead against the Raptors.

The Bulls came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Chicago 19-23, Toronto 16-25

How To Watch

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Scotiabank Arena. The Bulls took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raptors, who come in off a win.

The Raptors' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They blew past Miami 121-97. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-43.

The Raptors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Gary Trent Jr., who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Trent Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was RJ Barrett, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-91 to Cleveland. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Bulls have scored all season.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 16-25. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 19-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Raptors just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've only made 45.9% of their shots per game this season. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 121-108. Do the Raptors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.