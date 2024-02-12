Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: San Antonio 10-43, Toronto 19-34

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Raptors are 8-2 against the Spurs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Toronto Raptors will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Raptors won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 119-95 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. The Raptors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-47.

The Raptors' defeat came about despite a quality game from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Less helpful for the Raptors was Ochai Agbaji's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 123-103 walloping at the hands of Brooklyn. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-34 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-43.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played San Antonio.

The Raptors beat the Spurs 123-116 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 6-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.