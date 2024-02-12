Who's Playing
San Antonio Spurs @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: San Antonio 10-43, Toronto 19-34
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
The Raptors are 8-2 against the Spurs since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Toronto Raptors will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Raptors won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 119-95 defeat at the hands of Cleveland. The Raptors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-47.
The Raptors' defeat came about despite a quality game from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. Less helpful for the Raptors was Ochai Agbaji's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 123-103 walloping at the hands of Brooklyn. The Spurs found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.
Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 17 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-34 record this season. As for San Antonio, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-43.
Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played San Antonio.
The Raptors beat the Spurs 123-116 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Toronto is a solid 6-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 235.5 points.
Series History
Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Nov 05, 2023 - Toronto 123 vs. San Antonio 116
- Feb 08, 2023 - Toronto 112 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 02, 2022 - Toronto 143 vs. San Antonio 100
- Mar 09, 2022 - Toronto 119 vs. San Antonio 104
- Jan 04, 2022 - Toronto 129 vs. San Antonio 104
- Apr 14, 2021 - Toronto 117 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 26, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Toronto 114
- Jan 26, 2020 - Toronto 110 vs. San Antonio 106
- Jan 12, 2020 - San Antonio 105 vs. Toronto 104
- Feb 22, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. San Antonio 117