Twitter, Lakers fans have strong reactions to Kyle Kuzma's new blond hair

New year, new look for Kuzma

After ringing in the new year, a lot of people make changes in their life. Some have resolutions while others, like Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, decide to try out a new look. Kuzma went bold for 2020 and died his hair completely blond.

It was definitely an interesting choice, and one that caught the attention of fans everywhere when Kuzma debuted the look at the Staples Center against the Phoenix Suns. Kuzma just wanted to switch things up, but it did not seem like people were a fan of it.

It did not take long before people were comparing his new hair to Eminem's classic look. The comparisons did not just come on social media. 

A fan in the crowd yelled, "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up," as No. 0 went to the line to shoot free throws. Kuzma acknowledged the comment and smiled at the crowd.

The Eminem comparisons continued on Twitter.

"Dear Kyle, I wrote you but you still ain't callin."

Kuzma has had a few questionable haircuts this year and some people are wondering what his goal here is.

There were a few other comparisons made as well.

Hey, he doesn't look this bad.

Maybe Jaden Smith was the inspiration behind this look.

J-Biebs was another comparison made.

These spot the difference games are getting more difficult.

Kyle just hasn't settled on a look yet, so he's trying them all out.

Maybe the blond was good luck (it's probably Los Angeles' talent, but let's just give credit to the hair), because the Lakers started strong and finished the night with a 117-107 win. The Lakers are undefeated since he dyed his hair. Stats don't lie.

The victory put them at 27-7 on the season and kept them well ahead of the competition in first place in the Western Conference. Kuzma had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Our Latest Stories