Twitter, Lakers fans have strong reactions to Kyle Kuzma's new blond hair
New year, new look for Kuzma
After ringing in the new year, a lot of people make changes in their life. Some have resolutions while others, like Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, decide to try out a new look. Kuzma went bold for 2020 and died his hair completely blond.
It was definitely an interesting choice, and one that caught the attention of fans everywhere when Kuzma debuted the look at the Staples Center against the Phoenix Suns. Kuzma just wanted to switch things up, but it did not seem like people were a fan of it.
It did not take long before people were comparing his new hair to Eminem's classic look. The comparisons did not just come on social media.
A fan in the crowd yelled, "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up," as No. 0 went to the line to shoot free throws. Kuzma acknowledged the comment and smiled at the crowd.
The Eminem comparisons continued on Twitter.
"Dear Kyle, I wrote you but you still ain't callin."
Kuzma has had a few questionable haircuts this year and some people are wondering what his goal here is.
There were a few other comparisons made as well.
Hey, he doesn't look this bad.
Maybe Jaden Smith was the inspiration behind this look.
J-Biebs was another comparison made.
These spot the difference games are getting more difficult.
Kyle just hasn't settled on a look yet, so he's trying them all out.
Maybe the blond was good luck (it's probably Los Angeles' talent, but let's just give credit to the hair), because the Lakers started strong and finished the night with a 117-107 win. The Lakers are undefeated since he dyed his hair. Stats don't lie.
The victory put them at 27-7 on the season and kept them well ahead of the competition in first place in the Western Conference. Kuzma had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picks: Keep riding Jazz, plus two dogs
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 2 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Anthony receives ovation from MSG crowd
Knicks fans showed their appreciation for the veteran forward on Wednesday
-
Darren Collison a perfect fit for Lakers
The Lakers have been behind the Clippers in the championship pecking order, but Collison could...
-
WATCH: LeBron nails header to ref
LeBron James is getting even more creative as a passer, even if it's just to the referees
-
Timeline of Stern's time as commissioner
David Stern helped make the NBA what it is today
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...