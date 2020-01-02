Twitter, Lakers fans have strong reactions to Kyle Kuzma's new blond hair

After ringing in the new year, a lot of people make changes in their life. Some have resolutions while others, like Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, decide to try out a new look. Kuzma went bold for 2020 and died his hair completely blond.

It was definitely an interesting choice, and one that caught the attention of fans everywhere when Kuzma debuted the look at the Staples Center against the Phoenix Suns. Kuzma just wanted to switch things up, but it did not seem like people were a fan of it.

It did not take long before people were comparing his new hair to Eminem's classic look. The comparisons did not just come on social media.

A fan in the crowd yelled, "Will the real Slim Shady please stand up," as No. 0 went to the line to shoot free throws. Kuzma acknowledged the comment and smiled at the crowd.

A Lakers fan yelled “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?” at @kylekuzma last night 🤣 😭



🎥 @gifdsports pic.twitter.com/ENj3lTy1hW — Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2020

The Eminem comparisons continued on Twitter.

"Dear Kyle, I wrote you but you still ain't callin."

“Kuzma looks like he writes letters to Eminem”



- My Wife 🤣 pic.twitter.com/B02Dx8P5GI — Curtiss King 🏁 (@CurtissKing) January 2, 2020

Kuzma has had a few questionable haircuts this year and some people are wondering what his goal here is.

Is Kyle Kuzma TRYING to have the worst hair in the league? — B (@ya_boy_ben10) January 2, 2020

There were a few other comparisons made as well.

Hey, he doesn't look this bad.

Kuzma out here looking like Jonah Hill from 21 Jump Street 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ukdMRjDvKe — GHOST (@DFSGhost11) January 2, 2020

Maybe Jaden Smith was the inspiration behind this look.

Kyle Kuzma Out Here Looking Like Jaden Smith's Stunt Double For The ICON Video 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0Wpq09UVKI — Jase L (@TheMaskOfJason) January 2, 2020

J-Biebs was another comparison made.

Mr. Kuzma,

May I please wonder about why you are trying to look like Justin Bieber



Sincerely,

A Raptor Fan — BiasRefsSZN 🇨🇦 (@ayaaz_zafar) January 2, 2020

These spot the difference games are getting more difficult.

Kyle just hasn't settled on a look yet, so he's trying them all out.

Kyle Kuzma doesn’t know what he wants to do with his hair. He’s out there looking like Sang from “Rush Hour” now.🤣🤣🤣🤣 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2020

Maybe the blond was good luck (it's probably Los Angeles' talent, but let's just give credit to the hair), because the Lakers started strong and finished the night with a 117-107 win. The Lakers are undefeated since he dyed his hair. Stats don't lie.

The victory put them at 27-7 on the season and kept them well ahead of the competition in first place in the Western Conference. Kuzma had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.