On the one-year anniversary of the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to reflect on her late husband and daughter. Kobe, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. exactly one year ago on Tuesday.

"I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too," Vanessa wrote. "I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

Vanessa also shared a letter that Gianna's friend wrote her:

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," Vanessa wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much."

Audrey's heartfelt letter discussed Gianna's accomplishments and what she wanted for the future and also addressed Vanessa, commending her for how she raised her children.

"I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created and raised was," Aubrey wrote. "You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you. I am, so blessed, I got to have time with your angel of a daughter, and thank you for giving me that chance."